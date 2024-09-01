Atlantic Lithium (OTC:ALLIF) Trading Down 22.7%

Atlantic Lithium Limited (OTC:ALLIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 22.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 7,370 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 23,496 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Atlantic Lithium Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

About Atlantic Lithium

Atlantic Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is the Ewoyaa lithium project located in Ghana. It holds interest in a lithium property covering an area of 774 square kilometers in Côte d'Ivoire.

Featured Articles

