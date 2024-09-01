Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Atyr PHARMA INC (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 346,800 shares, a growth of 28.2% from the July 31st total of 270,600 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 384,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

In other news, Director Paul Schimmel bought 52,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $100,939.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 413,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,134.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ATYR shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Atyr PHARMA in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Atyr PHARMA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.87. The company had a trading volume of 98,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.63 and a quick ratio of 7.63. Atyr PHARMA has a 52 week low of $1.08 and a 52 week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $129.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.25.

Atyr PHARMA (NASDAQ:ATYR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Atyr PHARMA will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

aTyr Pharma, Inc, a biotherapeutics company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways in the United States. Its lead therapeutic candidate is efzofitimod, a selective modulator of NRP2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for pulmonary sarcoidosis; and in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for treatment of other interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), such as chronic hypersensitivity pneumonitis and connective tissue disease related ILD.

