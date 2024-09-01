Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Raised to $320.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $305.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ADSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.33.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $258.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $239.37.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 65.46%. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares in the company, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,402,242 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,052,732,000 after acquiring an additional 363,565 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,639,279,000 after purchasing an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Autodesk by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,859,954 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $696,342,000 after buying an additional 327,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

