Auxano Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,282 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in International Paper by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 703 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Paper in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 1,094.7% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in International Paper by 309.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,641.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other International Paper news, SVP Clay R. Ellis sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total value of $439,470.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,832 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,296.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathryn D. Sullivan sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $25,662.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,641.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,822. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:IP traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $48.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,194,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,970,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. International Paper has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The company has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 1.06.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Paper will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 377.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Argus raised International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on International Paper in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.70 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.21.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

