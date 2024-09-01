Auxano Advisors LLC Grows Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,617 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,778,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,649,919,000 after buying an additional 3,062,441 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 12,674,646 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $383,028,000 after purchasing an additional 403,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in HP by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,172,444 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $306,089,000 after purchasing an additional 40,884 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of HP by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,402,432 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $294,253,000 after purchasing an additional 287,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,264,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HPQ stock traded up $0.72 on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company had a trading volume of 12,068,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,146,895. The stock has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.46. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.60.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

