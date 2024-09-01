Auxano Advisors LLC Has $900,000 Stock Holdings in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV)

Auxano Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 44.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovis were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENOV. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 73,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 62,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enovis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENOV has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enovis from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.13.

Enovis Price Performance

ENOV stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company had a trading volume of 386,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,887. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.07 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.76. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Enovis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.