Auxano Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Auxano Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,897 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 3.3% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JMST. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS:JMST remained flat at $50.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 437,048 shares. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.72.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

