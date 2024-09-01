Auxano Advisors LLC Purchases 528 Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in Cimpress in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cimpress during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMPR. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,244,872.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cimpress news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,514 shares of company stock worth $3,496,281. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimpress stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, reaching $98.88. 215,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,239. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.00. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day moving average of $88.88.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The firm had revenue of $832.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

