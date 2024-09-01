Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Rodman & Renshaw assumed coverage on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.57.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL opened at $15.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 1.53. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.09.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Avadel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 139.72% and a negative net margin of 284.42%. The business had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. Avadel Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 2666.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AVDL. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,915,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,830 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 5,708,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,410,000 after buying an additional 92,768 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,533,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,655,000 after buying an additional 84,842 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 653,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after buying an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 602,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,473,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.