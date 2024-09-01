Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 0.6 %

AWX stock opened at $2.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.29 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29. The company has a market cap of $10.00 million, a P/E ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.82. Avalon has a twelve month low of $1.76 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.06 million during the quarter. Avalon had a negative return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

About Avalon

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; captive landfill management services; and turnkey services, including daily operations, facilities management, and management reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.