Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $387.18

Posted by on Sep 1st, 2024

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVGGet Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.18 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.37). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.27), with a volume of 30,947 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avingtrans

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,747.46). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

(Get Free Report)

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avingtrans Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avingtrans and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.