Avingtrans (LON:AVG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $387.18

Shares of Avingtrans plc (LON:AVG – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.18 ($5.11) and traded as high as GBX 407 ($5.37). Avingtrans shares last traded at GBX 400 ($5.27), with a volume of 30,947 shares changing hands.

Avingtrans Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £132.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,105.26 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 381.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 387.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avingtrans

In other Avingtrans news, insider Stephen McQuillan bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 360 ($4.75) per share, with a total value of £3,600 ($4,747.46). Insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

About Avingtrans

Avingtrans plc engages in the provision of engineered components, systems, and services to the energy, medical, and infrastructure industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy-EPM, Energy-PSRE, and Medical-MII. The company designs, manufactures, integrates, and services electric motors and pumps, steam turbines, gas compressors, pressure vessels, blast doors, containers, and skidded systems.

