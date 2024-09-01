AVINOC Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,636.07 (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One AVINOC token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0439 or 0.00000076 BTC on major exchanges. AVINOC has a market cap of $17.10 million and approximately $10,636.07 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 2.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About AVINOC

AVINOC’s launch date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official website is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is to make daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenization and blockchain for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

