Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Short Interest Update

Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the July 31st total of 3,650,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 611,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $55.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,188,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,696. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 1.16. Avnet has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $55.80.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 9.92%. Avnet’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Avnet will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avnet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is presently 21.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avnet

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Avnet by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Avnet by 1,113.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Avnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Further Reading

