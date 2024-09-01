Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADXSGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.02 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.38. The company has a market cap of $852,660.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.56. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for people living with rare tumors and aggressive cancers. The company's lead candidates under development include AL102, an oral gamma secretase inhibitor for desmoid tumors; and aspacytarabine (BST-236), a novel proprietary anti-metabolite for first line treatment in unfit acute myeloid leukemia.

