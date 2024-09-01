Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Insider Sells £2,089,587.03 in Stock

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB – Get Free Report) insider David Lockwood sold 395,007 shares of Babcock International Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 529 ($6.98), for a total transaction of £2,089,587.03 ($2,755,620.51).

BAB stock opened at GBX 524 ($6.91) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 524.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 520.59. Babcock International Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 369 ($4.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 575 ($7.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 245.75, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 1,637.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $1.70. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,562.50%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAB shares. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.24) price objective on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 510 ($6.73) to GBX 565 ($7.45) in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 570.80 ($7.53).

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-add services for aerospace, defense, and security in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Africa, North America, Australasia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Marine, Nuclear, Land, and Aviation.

