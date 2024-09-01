Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,113 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,113 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF worth $17,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SDY stock opened at $139.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $140.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.71.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

