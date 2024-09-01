Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,273 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises 2.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.86% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF worth $35,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSPT opened at $37.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 1.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

