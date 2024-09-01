Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 20,652 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 314,056 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.3% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 1,509.4% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $6,083,974.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 617,234 shares of company stock valued at $44,017,734. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $73.13 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.81 billion, a PE ratio of 117.95, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $103.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

