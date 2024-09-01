Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $88.35 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for 5.1% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $88,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $476.27 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $342.35 and a 12 month high of $503.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $474.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.05.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.7615 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.