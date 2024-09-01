Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 144,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,468 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,525,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,773,000 after acquiring an additional 467,975 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,405,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080,428 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 168.5% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 5,324,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,605,000 after buying an additional 3,341,587 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $66.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.22. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $48.13 and a 1 year high of $66.47. The firm has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

