Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $11,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the first quarter worth $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 89.7% during the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,520.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 30,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,536,855.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 8,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.07, for a total value of $2,482,959.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,654,772.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,348 shares of company stock worth $13,342,910. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $292.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $218.63 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.31 and a 200-day moving average of $257.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $264.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $260.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $233.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.38.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AJG

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to entities and individuals worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.