Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,862 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 135.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Fortinet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.31.

Fortinet Price Performance

FTNT opened at $76.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.49. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $77.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 2,160.10% and a net margin of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,626,179.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 115,608 shares of company stock worth $7,132,649 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

