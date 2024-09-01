BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Short Interest Up 23.2% in August

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 403,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the July 31st total of 327,400 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

BANF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of BancFirst from $84.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $106.40. The company had a trading volume of 118,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,327. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.98. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $79.99 and a 52-week high of $110.79.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The bank reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $153.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.75 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 23.46%. Sell-side analysts predict that BancFirst will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.10%.

In related news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total value of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BancFirst news, Director Dave R. Lopez sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.13, for a total transaction of $102,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rainbolt sold 18,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.22, for a total transaction of $1,951,898.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 223,874 shares in the company, valued at $23,779,896.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,246 shares of company stock valued at $3,430,906. Corporate insiders own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in BancFirst by 2.6% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of BancFirst by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 12,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 51.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.

