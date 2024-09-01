Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Short Interest Up 23.3% in August

Banco BPM S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,221,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the July 31st total of 15,587,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNCZF remained flat at $5.57 during trading on Friday. Banco BPM has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58.

Banco BPM S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. It offers current account and digital services; home, personal, heritage, multi-risk, and car and vehicle insurance; credit, debit, and prepaid cards; deposit paper; trading and mobile platform; web platform; home and subrogation mortgagees; long term car rental; personal loans; and mutual investment funds, insurance investment products, saving, and social security products.

