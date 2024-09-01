Bank of America Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) had its price target raised by Bank of America from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NetApp presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.67.

NTAP stock opened at $120.72 on Thursday. NetApp has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.58.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other NetApp news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total transaction of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,458,565.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.24, for a total transaction of $954,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,369 shares in the company, valued at $24,604,271.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,527 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in NetApp by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 4,775 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 804.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 32,230 shares in the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

