Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST)

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on Vista Energy from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of VIST opened at $52.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.60. Vista Energy has a 1-year low of $24.38 and a 1-year high of $52.47. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.66). The firm had revenue of $396.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.46 million. Vista Energy had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 38.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vista Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIST. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vista Energy during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Vista Energy by 41.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 18.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Vista Energy by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vista Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 102,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

