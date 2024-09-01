Bank of America Raises Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $24.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CHWY. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Chewy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus cut shares of Chewy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Chewy from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Chewy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chewy from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.15.

Get Chewy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Stock Performance

NYSE CHWY opened at $28.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.55. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 158.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.03.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Chewy had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares in the company, valued at $12,753,817.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 14,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $318,877.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,398,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,097,547.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 2,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $64,362.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 573,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,753,817.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,906,141 shares of company stock valued at $540,973,233. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHWY. BC Partners Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 7.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 19,819,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,431 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 9.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,480,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after acquiring an additional 875,532 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy by 7.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after acquiring an additional 258,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.