Bank of America Raises Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target to $68.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ES. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Eversource Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $68.93.

Eversource Energy Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ES stock opened at $67.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.59. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $68.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. Eversource Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.34% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In related news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,596. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total transaction of $32,470.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,464.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 815 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total value of $53,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 49.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

