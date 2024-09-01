Bank of America Trims PVH (NYSE:PVH) Target Price to $130.00

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Bank of America from $133.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PVH from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of PVH in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PVH from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $131.73.

Get PVH alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PVH

PVH Price Performance

PVH opened at $98.69 on Thursday. PVH has a one year low of $69.27 and a one year high of $141.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The textile maker reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.72. PVH had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. PVH’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PVH Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PVH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the first quarter worth $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the second quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in PVH by 93.5% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in PVH in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

(Get Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.