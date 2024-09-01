Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$69.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cormark dropped their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$65.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$64.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.08.

BNS stock opened at C$67.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$83.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.96. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$55.20 and a twelve month high of C$70.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$63.74 and its 200-day moving average is C$64.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 74.26%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

