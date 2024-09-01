Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires New Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,004,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,133,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,920,000. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Allstate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ALL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Allstate from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Allstate from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Allstate from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Allstate news, EVP Robert Toohey sold 16,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $3,005,595.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $877,968.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $16,140,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,552 shares in the company, valued at $15,880,915.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,938 shares of company stock worth $36,122,740. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $188.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.25. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $105.57 and a 52-week high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.28. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($4.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.24%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.