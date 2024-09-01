Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 437 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $40,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.77. 3,383,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,195,761. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.57. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $62.14 and a 1 year high of $80.27.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CTSH. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CTSH

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.