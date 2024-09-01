Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Boosts Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,321 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE SYK opened at $360.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $337.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $341.57. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.14, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 36.53%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $6,660,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 210,600 shares of company stock valued at $68,330,400 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Stryker from $351.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $386.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $373.84.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

