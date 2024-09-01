Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 702 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,830 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $876.50, for a total value of $543,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,320,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,492 shares in the company, valued at $10,545,746.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock traded up $5.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $892.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,933,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,963,146. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $539.31 and a 52 week high of $918.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $854.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $794.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $900.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $940.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $824.50.

About Costco Wholesale

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

