Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,862 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 17,896 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $10,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 27.5% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 338,710 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,932,000 after buying an additional 14,772 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 60.3% during the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the second quarter valued at $890,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials stock opened at $197.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.21 and a 52 week high of $255.89. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.58.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 27.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

In other news, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 458,417 shares in the company, valued at $114,223,763.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.17, for a total value of $12,458,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 458,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,223,763.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,327 shares of company stock worth $15,338,110 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $223.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Applied Materials from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.14.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

