Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Cuts Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 27,614 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in Starbucks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 5,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 40,088 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Starbucks by 7.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its position in Starbucks by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,738 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Starbucks Price Performance

Starbucks stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.57. 7,117,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,091,858. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average is $83.91. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $71.55 and a 12-month high of $107.66.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $299,916.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,502 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,682.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $865,514. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.21.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

