Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,993 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 63,098 shares of the bank’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,088,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,227,630. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.90 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBAN. Bank of America upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Baird R W downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

View Our Latest Analysis on Huntington Bancshares

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.