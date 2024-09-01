Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.33 Million Position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,893 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 168.9% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amdocs Price Performance

DOX traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.97. 605,491 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amdocs Limited has a one year low of $74.41 and a one year high of $94.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.54.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.479 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

