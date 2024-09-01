Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,288 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11,244.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 66,935 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,345 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 150,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $18,355,000 after purchasing an additional 6,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 186.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.41.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

ZBH stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,446. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $133.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

