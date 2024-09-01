Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,942 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $4,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,529,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,845,958,000 after purchasing an additional 151,311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,960,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $316,261,000 after acquiring an additional 192,934 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,910,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 12.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,601,172 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $255,372,000 after acquiring an additional 181,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BROOKFIELD Corp ON grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 30.4% in the first quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 1,593,308 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $256,969,000 after acquiring an additional 371,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $185.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.96. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $187.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $178.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.33.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

