Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 11,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 603,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,555,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,563. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 102.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average is $77.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.14 and a fifty-two week high of $85.12.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 185.37%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

