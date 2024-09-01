Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Purchases 1,834 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 40.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in LPL Financial by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $478,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.31, for a total value of $1,574,288.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LPLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $261.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $326.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.30.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $224.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $234.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.95. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.19 and a 52 week high of $289.88.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 52.14%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.06%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

