Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 150.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,318 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,401 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Biogen by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 117 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Price Performance

Shares of BIIB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $204.76. 879,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.22. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $189.44 and a one year high of $270.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $5.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.98%. Biogen’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 16.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Biogen from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.35.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

