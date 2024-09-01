Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $5,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its position in The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Cigna Group by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares in the company, valued at $1,812,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.01, for a total transaction of $1,654,322.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,773,834.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,033 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,820 in the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.86.

Read Our Latest Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of CI opened at $361.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $338.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $253.95 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $60.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.30 billion. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The Cigna Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 28.5 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.