Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 1,680 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $302,309,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $226,266,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $110,086,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,401,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,101,619,000 after acquiring an additional 745,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 2,156.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 440,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,506,000 after acquiring an additional 420,858 shares during the period. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America increased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.94.

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $1.89 on Friday, reaching $109.59. 1,812,934 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,937,246. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.06 and a 1-year high of $120.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.71 and its 200-day moving average is $103.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.21. The company had revenue of $905.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.41 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,875,888.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 1,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $198,067.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,875,888.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Philip Matthew Carter sold 452 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $49,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,747 shares of company stock valued at $302,027 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

