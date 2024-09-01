Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 252 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 2.1 %

ROK traded up $5.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $272.03. 962,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,876. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.37. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $314.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $267.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.13.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.14.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total value of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,088,547.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,732 shares of company stock worth $445,133 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

