Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 4,099 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 39.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,615 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 8.6% in the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 455 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% in the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc lifted its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 4.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total value of $2,611,688.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,974.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total value of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Trading Up 0.9 %

FedEx stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $224.69 and a 12 month high of $313.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FDX. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of FedEx from $351.00 to $318.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.96.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

