Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 474 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 4,565.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on Booking from $4,300.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Booking from $3,497.00 to $3,976.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Booking from $4,900.00 to $4,650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,733.04 and a one year high of $4,144.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,791.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3,696.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $37.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Booking’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

