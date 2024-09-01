Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,225 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,986 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after purchasing an additional 809,605 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,386,333,000 after acquiring an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,283,098,000 after acquiring an additional 393,109 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,530.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,843.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,321,988 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:EW opened at $69.96 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $58.93 and a 12 month high of $96.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.10.

View Our Latest Report on EW

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.