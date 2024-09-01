Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Trims Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 36.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,004 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,511 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,020,116,000 after buying an additional 4,241,877 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $631,575,000 after buying an additional 1,682,743 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after buying an additional 1,667,778 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $198.72. 3,915,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,881,021. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.40 and a fifty-two week high of $205.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $186.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $231.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.78, for a total value of $773,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,995.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,034,062 shares of company stock worth $363,689,766 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

